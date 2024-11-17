New Age Exploration Unveils Promising Gold Results

New Age Exploration Limited (AU:NAE) has released an update.

New Age Exploration Limited (ASX: NAE) has announced promising assay results from its Wagyu Gold Project in Central Pilbara, Western Australia, confirming additional gold mineralisation from Phase 1 drilling. The latest findings enhance the project’s potential, with significant gold intercepts identified, and further drilling results anticipated. With plans to expand exploration, NAE is optimistic about delivering value for shareholders.

