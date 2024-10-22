New Age Exploration Plans Major Securities Issuance

New Age Exploration Limited (AU:NAE) has released an update.

New Age Exploration Limited has announced a proposed issuance of up to 605 million securities, including options and ordinary fully paid shares, set to commence on November 1, 2024. This move could provide potential investors with new opportunities as the company seeks to strengthen its financial position and expand its market presence. The issuance is subject to compliance with ASX listing rules.

