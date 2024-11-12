News & Insights

New Age Exploration Discovers Significant Gold at Wagyu Project

November 12, 2024 — 06:47 pm EST

New Age Exploration Limited (AU:NAE) has released an update.

New Age Exploration Limited has announced significant gold intercepts from its Phase 1 drilling at the Wagyu Gold Project in Central Pilbara, Western Australia. The resample results confirm the presence of multiple gold mineralization areas, boosting the project’s potential as a gold-mineralized system. With Phase 2 drilling results anticipated soon, the company is optimistic about advancing its exploration strategy.

