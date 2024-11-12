New Age Exploration Discovers Significant Gold at Wagyu Project

New Age Exploration Limited (AU:NAE) has released an update.
New Age Exploration Limited has announced significant gold intercepts from its Phase 1 drilling at the Wagyu Gold Project in Central Pilbara, Western Australia. The resample results confirm the presence of multiple gold mineralization areas, boosting the project’s potential as a gold-mineralized system. With Phase 2 drilling results anticipated soon, the company is optimistic about advancing its exploration strategy.
For further insights into AU:NAE stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.
Trending Articles
- M&A News: Paramount’s (NASDAQ:PARA) Merger with Skydance May Get Delayed
- Ford (NYSE:F) Cuts Hours At German EV Plant
- Did Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Win the “Server Recession?”
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.