New Age Exploration Discovers Significant Gold at Wagyu Project

New Age Exploration Limited has announced significant gold intercepts from its Phase 1 drilling at the Wagyu Gold Project in Central Pilbara, Western Australia. The resample results confirm the presence of multiple gold mineralization areas, boosting the project’s potential as a gold-mineralized system. With Phase 2 drilling results anticipated soon, the company is optimistic about advancing its exploration strategy.

