This New $8 Million Bet on CORO Signals a Shift Beyond U.S. Stocks

Key Points

Ehrlich Financial Group added 236,174 shares of CORO in the first quarter.

The quarter-end position value rose by $7.59 million as a result of the new holding.

The new stake accounts for 4.36% of total 13F AUM.

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On April 8, 2026, Ehrlich Financial Group disclosed a new position in the iShares International Country Rotation Active ETF (NASDAQ:CORO), acquiring 236,174 shares in a trade estimated at $7.59 million based on quarterly average pricing.

What happened

According to an SEC filing dated April 8, 2026, Ehrlich Financial Group reported acquiring 236,174 shares of the iShares International Country Rotation Active ETF. The estimated value of the trade was $7.59 million, calculated using the average price for the quarter. The quarter-end value of the position was also $7.59 million, reflecting the combined effect of share purchases and price changes for the period.

What else to know

The new position in CORO represents 4.36% of Ehrlich’s 13F reportable AUM as of March 31, 2026.

Top holdings after the filing include: NYSEMKT:AVUS: $8.04 million (4.6% of AUM) NYSEMKT:VOOV: $7.89 million (4.5% of AUM) NYSEMKT:DYNF: $7.88 million (4.5% of AUM) NASDAQ:CORO: $7.59 million (4.4% of AUM) NYSEMKT:VOOG: $6.96 million (4.0% of AUM)

CORO was priced at $33.73 on Thursday, surging about 40% over the past year and well outperforming the S&P 500's roughly 24% gain in the same period.

ETF overview

Metric Value Price (as of market close April 9, 2026) $33.73 Net assets $3 billion Yield 2.4%

ETF snapshot

CORO offers an actively managed international country rotation ETF, providing exposure to a dynamic selection of international equity markets.

It generates revenue primarily through management fees associated with ETF assets under management, leveraging BlackRock's expertise in active investment strategies.

It targets institutional investors, financial advisors, and individuals seeking diversified international equity exposure through an actively managed product.

The iShares International Country Rotation Active ETF is designed to provide investors with access to a diversified, actively managed portfolio of international equities. The fund's strategy centers on rotating exposure among various countries based on proprietary investment models and market analysis. By leveraging BlackRock's global research and risk management capabilities, the ETF aims to deliver competitive returns and efficient diversification for investors seeking international opportunities.

What this transaction means for investors

This recent purchase seems to indicate a clear shift toward investing internationally, showing that the fund is focusing more on global markets rather than just sticking to U.S. stocks. This is important for long-term investors because it shows a willingness to adjust geographically as macroeconomic conditions change, not just by moving between sectors.



The size of the position is quite significant, making up 4.36% of the fund's assets under management. This places it among the fund's top holdings, right next to some major U.S. ETFs, indicating it's not just a small, speculative investment. CORO is designed for this kind of flexibility, actively trading across various non-U.S. markets using a mix of country ETFs, all with a goal of long-term capital appreciation. So far, this strategy has worked well, with about a 31% one-year return through March 31, compared to around 25% for its benchmark. As of Thursday, shares have risen about 40%.



The fund has a net expense ratio of 0.55% (reflecting its hands-on management style) and around $3 billion in assets.

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Jonathan Ponciano has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.