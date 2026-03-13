The New $6,000 Senior Tax Deduction: How It Could Offset Your Social Security Tax Bill

Key Points

The new senior deduction allows qualified individuals to deduct an additional $6,000 and married couples to deduct up to $12,000.

The deduction applies to anyone 65 or older.

The White House's goal with the deduction was to eliminate Social Security taxes for most recipients.

The $23,760 Social Security bonus most retirees completely overlook ›

President Donald Trump's administration's landmark legislation, the "big, beautiful bill," which Congress passed last year, made many temporary tax cuts enacted in 2016 permanent. It also instituted additional permanent and temporary tax cuts.

One of those provisions was an additional deduction for seniors. Here's how it could offset your Social Security tax bill.

Will AI create the world's first trillionaire? Our team just released a report on the one little-known company, called an "Indispensable Monopoly" providing the critical technology Nvidia and Intel both need. Continue »

A backdoor tax policy intended to offset Social Security taxes

Social Security benefits can be taxed at the federal level, depending on a person's combined income. To find one's combined income, Social Security retirees should take half of their benefits and add them to their other income, including pensions, wages, interest, dividends, and capital gains.

If this number is over $25,000 for single filers and up to $34,000, then up to half of their benefits could be taxed. This is not the tax rate but the amount of benefits that could be subject to taxation. For married couples filing jointly, the range is $32,000 to $44,000. If a single filer's combined income exceeds $34,000 and a married couple filing jointly has income over $44,000, they could have up to 85% of their benefits taxed.

Trump campaigned on eliminating federal Social Security taxes for retirees. However, actually changing Social Security laws is quite complex and would require congressional approval. These kinds of changes can also be quite controversial, due to the financial struggles of the broader program and the tens of millions of Americans, most of whom are older and tend to vote at higher rates, who receive benefits.

So the administration essentially devised a backdoor way to eliminate federal Social Security taxes by adding a bonus senior deduction. The initial senior deduction before this law took place was $2,000 for individual filers and those who are visually impaired. Married couples filing separately could deduct $1,600. These amounts increased to $2,050 and $1,650, respectively, in 2026.

But on top of this, qualifying seniors can now deduct an additional $6,000 without itemizing deductions, and married couples filing jointly can each claim it, so it could be $12,000 for a married couple.

To be clear, this deduction is not specifically aimed at Social Security retirees but applies to all individuals age 65 and older. However, the deduction phases out for single filers with a modified adjusted gross income over $75,000 and joint filers with a modified adjusted gross income over $150,000. Furthermore, it is only temporary, effective for tax years 2025 through 2028.

By adding this extra bonus deduction, the White House Council of Economic Advisers estimates that 88% of seniors who receive Social Security will not pay taxes on their benefits. According to this analysis, under the former laws, 37.2 million Social Security recipients had sufficient tax exemptions and deductions exceeding their taxable Social Security income. With the new deduction, this number jumps to 51.4 million.

Deductions for seniors are expected to be quite large this tax season

Ultimately, Americans who are 65 or older -- regardless of whether they're receiving Social Security -- could be looking at large total deductions this tax season.

For instance, a single senior aged 65 or over can take the standard deduction, which increased to $15,750 this year; the existing senior deduction of $2,000; and the new senior deduction of $6,000 for a total deduction of $23,750. For married filers, that number is $46,700.

While the new deduction is only temporary, it should be a welcome relief for those claiming Social Security, many of whom rely on benefits as a primary or crucial supplemental source of income in retirement.

The $23,760 Social Security bonus most retirees completely overlook

If you're like most Americans, you're a few years (or more) behind on your retirement savings. But a handful of little-known "Social Security secrets" could help ensure a boost in your retirement income.

One easy trick could pay you as much as $23,760 more... each year! Once you learn how to maximize your Social Security benefits, we think you could retire confidently with the peace of mind we're all after. Join Stock Advisor to learn more about these strategies.

View the "Social Security secrets" »

The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.