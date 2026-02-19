New $5 Million Bet on Central Bancompany Disclosed With Shares Up 20% Since November IPO

Key Points

Mendon Capital acquired 200,601 CBC shares in the fourth quarter.

The quarter-end position value increased by $4.73 million, reflecting the new stake establishment.

The new position ranks outside Mendon’s top five holdings based on reported AUM.

Mendon Capital Advisors Corp initiated a new stake in Central Bancompany (NASDAQ:CBC), buying 200,601 shares—an estimated $4.73 million trade, per the February 18, 2026, SEC filing.

What happened

According to an SEC filing dated February 18, 2026, Mendon Capital Advisors Corp reported a new position in Central Bancompany, purchasing 200,601 shares. The quarter-end position value rose by $4.73 million, reflecting the establishment of the new stake.

What else to know

Top holdings after the filing: NYSE: ABX: $17.21 million (6.7% of AUM) NYSE: EQBK: $17.20 million (6.7% of AUM) NASDAQ: FRST: $16.93 million (6.6% of AUM) NASDAQ: VBNK: $15.39 million (6.0% of AUM) NYSE: FHN: $11.11 million (4.4% of AUM)

As of February 18, 2026, shares of Central Bancompany were priced at $25.17, up about 20% from their November IPO price of $21.

Company overview

Metric Value Market Capitalization $6.07 billion Price (as of market close 2026-02-18) $25.17

Company snapshot

Central Bancompany offers a comprehensive suite of community banking products and services, including checking and savings accounts, a wide range of consumer and commercial loans, mortgage lending, investment advisory, insurance, and wealth management solutions.

The company operates as a multi-bank holding company that provides community banking, lending, investment advisory, insurance, and wealth management services.

It serves individuals, small and medium-sized businesses, corporates, and government entities across Missouri, Kansas, Illinois, Iowa, Oklahoma, Colorado, North Carolina, Tennessee, and Florida.

Central Bancompany is a leading regional financial institution with a diversified portfolio of banking and financial services. The company leverages its multi-bank structure to provide tailored solutions and maintain strong relationships within its core Midwestern and Southeastern markets. Its integrated approach to banking, wealth management, and insurance positions it competitively among regional banks focused on community engagement and customer-centric service.

What this transaction means for investors

Fresh capital flowing into a newly public regional bank is rarely just about momentum. It is about balance sheets, funding costs, and the durability of loan growth in a still uneven rate environment.



Central Bancompany closed its first year as a public company with solid fourth-quarter and full-year 2025 results, underscoring the appeal of its diversified community banking model across the Midwest and Southeast. Net income was $390.9 million for the full year, up nearly 30% from $305.8 million in 2024. Shares recently traded around $25, roughly 20% above the $21 IPO price in a sign that investors see stability rather than hype.



For a portfolio already tilted toward regional and community banks such as ABX, EQBK, and FRST, this new position fits neatly. The fund is not chasing high-beta fintech or speculative lenders but is instead leaning into traditional deposit franchises with local market depth, fee income from wealth and insurance, and a broad commercial loan base.



Long-term investors should focus less on the post-IPO pop and more on credit quality, net interest margin trends, and capital ratios. If management can defend margins and maintain disciplined underwriting, a steady compounder in a fragmented banking landscape can quietly outperform flashier peers.

Jonathan Ponciano has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

