This New $32 Million Stake Targets an Actively Managed International ETF With 31% Returns

Key Points

Pettinga Financial Advisor acquired 992,179 shares of CORO in the first quarter.

The quarter-end value of the CORO position increased by $31.90 million, reflecting both share purchases and price movement during the period.

The transaction represented a 6.01% change relative to the fund’s 13F reportable assets under management.

This new position places CORO outside the fund’s top five holdings as of the March 2026 quarter-end.

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On April 13, 2026, Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC disclosed a new stake in CORO, estimated at $31.90 million based on quarterly average pricing, in its latest SEC filing.

What happened

According to a recent SEC filing dated April 13, 2026, Pettinga Financial Advisors established a new position in the iShares International Country Rotation Active ETF (NASDAQ:CORO), acquiring 992,179 shares. The estimated transaction value was $31.90 million, based on the average share price for the quarter ending March 31, 2026. The quarter-end value of the position increased by the same amount, reflecting both the purchase and price effects.

What else to know

This was a new position for Pettinga Financial Advisors, representing 6.01% of its 13F reportable assets under management as of March 31, 2026.

Top holdings after the filing: NYSEMKT: IVV: $38.29 million (7.2% of AUM) NASDAQ: CORO: $31.90 million (6.0% of AUM) NYSEMKT: IVE: $31.36 million (5.9% of AUM) NYSEMKT: IVW: $29.66 million (5.6% of AUM) NYSEMKT: LRGF: $27.45 million (5.2% of AUM)



ETF overview

Metric Value Price (as of Tuesday) $34.58 Net assets $3 billion

ETF snapshot

CORO offers an actively managed international country rotation exchange-traded fund (ETF), providing exposure to global equity markets through dynamic country allocation.

It generates revenue primarily from management fees and investment income, leveraging a rules-based approach to country selection and portfolio rebalancing.

It targets institutional and individual investors seeking diversified international equity exposure with an active management overlay.

The iShares International Country Rotation Active ETF is designed to provide investors with access to a dynamically managed portfolio focused on international equity markets. The fund employs a proprietary rotation strategy to allocate assets across various countries, aiming to capture relative outperformance opportunities.

By combining active management with systematic country selection, the ETF seeks to differentiate itself from traditional passive international equity products. Its approach is intended to appeal to investors looking for enhanced diversification and potential risk-adjusted returns within the global equity space.

What this transaction means for investors

Pettinga’s move suggests it might believe global markets are no longer in sync and can be strategically targeted because CORO actively rotates among countries with a focused portfolio of about 31 holdings, placing strong emphasis on markets like Japan, Canada, and the U.K. This targeted approach has paid off, delivering an impressive 31.4% return over the past year, well above its MSCI ACWI ex-U.S. benchmark, which stands at about 24.9%. The fund, which launched at the end of 2024, has also rapidly grown to around $3.4 billion in assets, showcasing its institutional appeal.



The strategy comes with a higher net expense ratio of 0.55%, reflecting its active management, but the hope is that targeted country rotation will justify this cost, especially as market leadership shifts away from the U.S. And if international markets continue to diverge, funds like CORO could outperform, but just be aware that you’re also increasing your timing risk with these specific country picks.

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Jonathan Ponciano has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.