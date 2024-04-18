News & Insights

Markets
TM

New 2025 Toyota Camrys To Arrive At Toyota Dealerships In Late Spring 2024

April 18, 2024 — 09:16 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Toyota (TM) announced 2025 Toyota Camrys are expected to arrive at Toyota dealerships in late spring 2024 with a starting Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price or MSRP of $28,400. The 2025 Toyota Camry pairs the fifth-generation Toyota Hybrid System with a 2.5-liter, 4-cylinder engine and has a standard 225 net-combined horsepower on Front-Wheel Drive. Camry also has an electronically controlled Continuous Variable Transmission.

The Toyota Camry, for the first time on a hybrid, offers available Electronic On-Demand All-Wheel Drive across all four grades: LE, SE, XLE and XSE. The Toyota Camry comes standard with Blind Spot Monitor. It also has Toyota Safety Sense 3.0.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

TM

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.