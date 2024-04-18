New 2025 Toyota Camrys To Arrive At Toyota Dealerships In Late Spring 2024

(RTTNews) - Toyota (TM) announced 2025 Toyota Camrys are expected to arrive at Toyota dealerships in late spring 2024 with a starting Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price or MSRP of $28,400. The 2025 Toyota Camry pairs the fifth-generation Toyota Hybrid System with a 2.5-liter, 4-cylinder engine and has a standard 225 net-combined horsepower on Front-Wheel Drive. Camry also has an electronically controlled Continuous Variable Transmission.

The Toyota Camry, for the first time on a hybrid, offers available Electronic On-Demand All-Wheel Drive across all four grades: LE, SE, XLE and XSE. The Toyota Camry comes standard with Blind Spot Monitor. It also has Toyota Safety Sense 3.0.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.