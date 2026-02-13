New $19 Million Bet Makes Kaiser Aluminum 8% of This Portfolio Amid a 102% Stock Surge

Key Points

Brightline Capital Management added 168,000 shares in a new position of Kaiser Aluminum.

The quarter-end position value for Kaiser Aluminum increased by $19.30 million.

This transaction created a position in Kaiser Aluminum equal to 7.8% of the fund’s reportable U.S. equity assets under management.

Kaiser Aluminum now represents a significant new allocation for the fund, though it remains outside the top five holdings.

10 stocks we like better than Kaiser Aluminum ›

On February 13, 2026, Brightline Capital Management, LLC disclosed a new position in Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU), acquiring 168,000 shares worth an estimated $19.30 million.

What happened

According to a Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filing dated February 13, 2026, Brightline Capital Management, LLC established a new position in Kaiser Aluminum, acquiring 168,000 shares. The estimated value of this purchase was $19.30 million.

What else to know

This was a new position for Brightline Capital Management, LLC, with Kaiser Aluminum representing 7.8% of the fund’s reportable U.S. equity assets under management as of December 31, 2025.

Top holdings after the filing: NASDAQ: VSAT: $72.16 million (29.2% of AUM) NYSE: AMTM: $40.37 million (16.3% of AUM) NYSE: CSTM: $34.72 million (14.0% of AUM) NYSE: DAN: $27.23 million (11.0% of AUM) NYSE: FLR: $22.15 million (9.0% of AUM)

As of February 12, 2026, shares of Kaiser Aluminum were priced at $140.07, up 102.1% over the past year and well outperforming the S&P 500 by 89.2 percentage points.

Company overview

Metric Value Revenue (TTM) $3.21 billion Net income (TTM) $91.40 million Dividend yield 2.23% Price (as of market close February 12, 2026) $140.07

Company snapshot

Kaiser Aluminum produces semi-fabricated specialty aluminum mill products, including rolled, extruded, and drawn aluminum for aerospace, defense, packaging, automotive, and general engineering applications.

The company generates revenue through direct sales and independent agents, offering value-added fabrication and processing services across North America, Europe, and Asia.

It serves a diversified customer base in the aerospace, automotive, beverage and food packaging, and industrial sectors.

Kaiser Aluminum is a leading supplier of specialty aluminum products, leveraging a broad portfolio to address high-value end markets. The company’s integrated manufacturing and distribution network supports a resilient business model focused on engineered applications and customer-specific solutions. Its scale and technical expertise provide a competitive advantage in serving demanding industries such as aerospace and automotive.

What this transaction means for investors

When nearly 8% of a portfolio lands in a single cyclical manufacturer, it signals conviction not just in a stock, but in an earnings inflection.



Kaiser Aluminum’s third-quarter results might show why. Net sales climbed to $844 million, operating income reached $49 million, and adjusted EBITDA came in at $81 million with a 23.2% margin. Management also raised its full-year 2025 adjusted EBITDA outlook to a 20% to 25% increase year over year.



That momentum matters in context. This concentrated portfolio already leans into industrial cyclicals and materials names, with positions in aluminum, specialty metals, and manufacturing adjacent businesses. Adding Kaiser at this scale reinforces that theme.



The stock has doubled over the past year, but the thesis is less about price momentum and more about operating leverage. Shipments dipped, yet profitability expanded, helped by pricing and favorable metal dynamics. If margins normalize at higher levels and leverage continues improving, earnings power could still surprise.

Should you buy stock in Kaiser Aluminum right now?

Before you buy stock in Kaiser Aluminum, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Kaiser Aluminum wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $409,108!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,145,980!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 886% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 193% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of February 13, 2026.

Jonathan Ponciano has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Amentum. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.