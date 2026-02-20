New $10 Million Stake in Frontdoor Signals Conviction as Firm Posts 14% Revenue Growth

Key Points

Breach Inlet Capital Management acquired 169,976 shares of Frontdoor in the fourth quarter.

The new Frontdoor stake was valued at $9.81 million at quarter-end.

The new Frontdoor position represented 4.62% of 13F reportable assets under management at quarter-end

The Frontdoor stake was not among the fund's top five holdings after the trade.

On February 17, 2026, Breach Inlet Capital Management disclosed a new position in Frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR), acquiring 169,976 shares in the fourth quarter for an estimated $9.81 million.

What happened

According to a February 17, 2026, SEC filing, Breach Inlet Capital Management opened a new position in Frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) by purchasing 169,976 shares during the fourth quarter. The new holding was valued at $9.81 million at quarter-end.

What else to know

This new Frontdoor stake represents 4.62% of Breach Inlet’s $212.33 million in reportable U.S. equity assets as of December 31, 2025.

Top holdings after the filing: NYSE:HGV: $37.83 million (17.8% of AUM) NASDAQ:BATRA: $30.23 million (14.2% of AUM) NASDAQ:DAKT: $25.16 million (11.8% of AUM) NYSE:PRG: $22.50 million (10.6% of AUM) NYSE:MANU: $19.47 million (9.2% of AUM)

As of February 17, 2026, Frontdoor shares were priced at $57.64, down 2.9% over the past year and well underperforming the S&P 500 by 15.0 percentage points.

Company overview

Metric Value Price (as of market close February 17, 2026) $57.64 Market Capitalization $4.17 billion Revenue (TTM) $1.84 billion Net Income (TTM) $235.00 million

Company snapshot

Frontdoor offers home service plans covering repair or replacement of major home systems and appliances, as well as on-demand home services and a technology platform for diagnostics and repair support.

The company generates revenue primarily through the sale of annual and monthly home service plans, as well as fees from on-demand services and technology-enabled solutions for homeowners.

Frontdoor's primary customers are U.S. homeowners seeking protection against unexpected repair costs and enhanced convenience for home maintenance and repairs.

Frontdoor is a leading provider of home service plans in the United States, leveraging a portfolio of brands and technology platforms to deliver repair and replacement solutions for household systems and appliances. Its competitive edge is driven by a diversified service offering, established brand presence, and integration of technology to streamline diagnostics and service delivery.

What this transaction means for investors

This new position now accounts for nearly 5% of reported assets, placing Frontdoor just outside the fund’s top tier but squarely within its core leisure and consumer exposure alongside Hilton Grand Vacations at 17.8% and Madison Square Garden Sports – cash generative, consumer-facing franchises with pricing power.

Frontdoor’s third-quarter numbers add to this theme. Revenue climbed 14% to $618 million, gross margin expanded 60 basis points to 57%, and adjusted EBITDA jumped 18% to $195 million. Meanwhile, free cash flow surged 64% year to date to $296 million, while the company repurchased $215 million of shares through October and raised full-year revenue guidance to as high as $2.085 billion.

Yes, home warranty member count is expected to dip about 2% this year, but retention improved to 79.4% and renewal revenue rose 9%. For long term investors, this is less about short term housing volatility and more about durable subscription economics, disciplined capital return, and an EBITDA outlook now targeting up to $550 million.

Jonathan Ponciano has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends PROG Holdings. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

