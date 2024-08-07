Nevro's (NVRO) Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Down Y/Y

Nevro Corp. NVRO reported a loss per share of 53 cents in the second quarter of 2024, narrower than the year-ago quarter’s loss of 69 cents. The metric beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss per share of 63 cents.

Revenues in Detail

Nevro registered worldwide revenues of $104.2 million in the second quarter, down 4.3% year over year on a reported basis and 4.2% on a constant-currency basis. The year-over-year decline was primarily due to the result of competitive pressures in the U.S. spinal cord stimulation (SCS) market and ongoing softness in the core U.S. SCS market. The figure missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 2.76%.

Quarterly Highlights

In the quarter under review, international revenues were $13.5 million, down 15% year over year on a reported basis and 14.5% at a constant exchange rate (CER). The year-over-year decline was primarily due to the short-term impact of negative SCS-related media reports in Australia that resulted in the postponement and cancelation of cases, as well as the impact of healthcare reform in Germany that caused a delay in procedures in the second quarter of 2024.

U.S. revenues for the quarter totaled $90.7 million, down 2.4% year over year.

Total U.S. permanent implant procedures declined 6.5% year over year, while U.S. trial procedures decreased 9.5% year over year. The year-over-year decrease in U.S. trials was primarily driven by competitive pressures and ongoing softness in the core U.S. SCS market during the quarter.

During the second quarter, Nevro presented a biomechanical analysis at the American Society of Pain & Neuroscience 2024 Annual Conference, showing that Nevro1, one of the company's sacroiliac joint (SI) fusion products, provides a significantly better opportunity for robust arthrodesis of the SI joint compared to competing devices as it relates to fixation, invasiveness and fusion surface area.

Margin Trend

In the quarter under review, Nevro’s gross profit declined 9.4% year over year to $67.5 million. Gross profit in the second quarter included a $6 million one-time charge related to the renegotiation of a supplier contract as the company works to expedite the move of its manufacturing processes to its Costa Rica manufacturing facility. Excluding this charge, gross profit was $73.5 million in the second quarter of 2024. The gross margin in the second quarter of 2024 was 64.8% (70.5% excluding the supplier contract renegotiation charge) compared with 68.4% in the prior-year quarter.

Sales, general & administrative expenses decreased 12% to $76.8 million. Research and development expenses increased 6% to $14.1 million. Operating expenses for the second quarter of 2024 include a $4.6 million charge related to the company's May 2024 restructuring and $1.7 million in intangible amortization and contingent consideration revaluations associated with Nevro's acquisition of Vyrsa Technologies, offset by a $4.1 million reduction in litigation-related expenses.

The total operating loss in the reported quarter was $25.1 million ($17 million excluding the charge related to the supplier contract renegotiation, the May 2024 restructuring charge, intangible amortization, contingent consideration revaluations, and year-over-year decrease in litigation-related expenses) compared with $25.6 million in the year-ago quarter.

Financial Position

Nevro exited the second quarter of 2024 with cash and cash equivalents and short-term investments of $273.7 million compared with $281.5 million at the end of the first quarter. Long-term debt at the end of second-quarter 2024 was $180.6 million compared with $214.8 million at the first-quarter end.

Guidance

Nevro has provided its financial outlook for full-year and third-quarter 2024.

For the third quarter of 2024, Nevro expects its worldwide revenues to be in the range of $92 million-$94 million, reflecting a decline of 9-11% year over year on a reported basis. The Zacks Consensus Estimate is pegged at $108.4 million.

The company expects its 2024 worldwide revenues in the range of $400 million-$405 million compared with the previous guidance range of $435 million to $445 million. The company's revised guidance assumes that U.S. SCS trialing growth rates are not likely to improve from the second quarter of 2024. The Zacks Consensus Estimate is pegged at $438.9 million.

Nevro Corp. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Nevro Corp. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Nevro Corp. Quote

Our Take

Nevro exited the second quarter of 2024 with mixed results, where earnings beat, and revenues missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate. The company’s second-quarter revenues were hurt by ongoing softness in the U.S. SCS market and competitive pressures. Total U.S. permanent implant procedures, as well as U.S. trial procedures, declined in the second quarter.

Price Performance

Lower-than-expected revenues raised apprehension among investors, leading to a 32.1% decline in NVRO stock in after-market trading. Shares of the company have lost 59.6% against the industry’s 3.6% growth in the year-to-date period.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Rank and Key Picks

Nevro currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

Some better-ranked stocks in the broader medical space that have announced quarterly results are Boston Scientific Corporation BSX, Hologic HOLX and Universal Health Services UHS.

Boston Scientific reported second-quarter 2024 adjusted EPS of 62 cents, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 6.9%. Revenues of $4.12 billion surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 2.5%. It currently carries a Zacks Rank of 2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Boston Scientific has a long-term growth rate of 12.5%. BSX’s earnings surpassed estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 7.18%.

Hologic, carrying a Zacks Rank of 2 at present, has a long-term growth rate of 7.4%. Its earnings surpassed estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, delivering an average surprise of 4.50%.

Hologic reported second-quarter 2024 adjusted EPS of $1.06, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 3.9%. Revenues of $1 billion surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 1.1%.

Universal Health Services reported second-quarter 2024 adjusted EPS of $4.31, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 27.9%. Revenues of $3.9 billion surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 1.5%. It currently sports a Zacks Rank of 1.

Universal Health Services has a long-term growth rate of 18%. UHS’ earnings surpassed estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 14.58%.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2024. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Boston Scientific Corporation (BSX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Universal Health Services, Inc. (UHS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Hologic, Inc. (HOLX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Nevro Corp. (NVRO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.