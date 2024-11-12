Nevro rises 28.2%

Nevro (NVRO) is up 28.2%, or $1.50 to $6.82.
- Nevro receives CE Mark Certification in Europe for HFX iQ SCS System
- Nevro price target raised to $6 from $5 at Baird
- Nevro price target lowered to $7 from $8 at Canaccord
- Nevro price target lowered to $6 from $7 at Piper Sandler
- Nevro Corp. Shows Resilience Amidst Revenue Challenges
