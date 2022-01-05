Nevro (NVRO) Surges 5.2%: Is This an Indication of Further Gains?

Nevro (NVRO) shares ended the last trading session 5.2% higher at $89.66. The jump came on an impressive volume with a higher-than-average number of shares changing hands in the session. This compares to the stock's 8.1% loss over the past four weeks.

Nevro witnessed solid price appreciation following its announcement that UnitedHealthcare – one of the businesses of UnitedHealth Group – will offer coverage for Nevro’s high-frequency 10 kHz Therapy for treating PDN (Painful Diabetic Neuropathy) for dates of service on or after March 1, 2022.

This maker of an electrical implant that treats leg and back pain is expected to post quarterly loss of $0.85 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of -304.8%. Revenues are expected to be $96.54 million, down 12% from the year-ago quarter.

While earnings and revenue growth expectations are important in evaluating the potential strength in a stock, empirical research shows a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and near-term stock price movements.

For Nevro, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised marginally lower over the last 30 days to the current level. And a negative trend in earnings estimate revisions doesn't usually translate into price appreciation. So, make sure to keep an eye on NVRO going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

