Nevro (NVRO) Rallies 1.3% Despite Delivering Loss in Q3

Nevro Corp NVRO climbs 1.3% on Nov 5, after the company reported third-quarter 2020 earnings results.

The company reported loss per share of 29 cents, narrower than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 59 cents. The company had incurred loss per share of 58 cents in the year-ago quarter.

Revenues of $108.5 million surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 4.2%. The figure also grew 8.3% year over year.

Quarter Highlights

In the quarter under review, international revenues were $17.5 million, up 10% year over year on a reported basis and 5% at constant currency. A successful Omnia unveiling, higher patient and customer activity, and rebound in customer inventory levels (on a sequential basis) contributed to the improvement.

U.S. revenues for the quarter totaled $90.9 million, up 35% year over year. Per management, this upside was driven by an increase in patient and customer activity, especially growth in the number of U.S. permanent implants.

Margins

Gross profit totaled $76.1 million, up 8.8% year over year. Gross margin was 70.1%, up 32 basis points (bps).

Total operating expenses fell 7.3% year over year to $79.6 million.

Loss from operations was $3.5 million, narrower than the year-ago quarter’s loss of $15.9 million.

Guidance

Due to the continued economic uncertainties resulting from COVID-19, Nevro has not issued any guidance for 2020.

Cash Position

The company exited the third quarter with cash and cash equivalents of $118.6 million, compared with $276.5 million at the end of the second quarter.

Summary

Nevro exited the third quarter on a strong note. The company saw growth in both domestic and international revenues in the quarter. Sequential improvement in daily patient trial activity in the months from July to October was impressive. Reduction in operating expenses is also encouraging. The commercial launch of the Senza Omnia SCS System continues to buoy optimism. Expansion in gross margin is a positive.

However, the company incurred operating loss in the quarter under review.

