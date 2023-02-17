Nevro (NVRO) Q4 Earnings Lag Estimates, Revenues Beat

Nevro Corp. NVRO reported a loss per share of 54 cents for the fourth quarter of 2022, narrower than a loss of 86 cents reported in the year-ago quarter. However, the loss per share was wider than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 49 cents.

Our projection of loss per share was 52 cents.

Full-year earnings per share (EPS) were 8 cents against a loss of $3.77 at the end of 2021.

Our projection of full-year EPS was a penny.

Revenues in Detail

Nevro registered worldwide revenues of $113.8 million in the fourth quarter, up 10.8% year over year on a reported basis. The figure exceeded the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 0.5%.

At constant exchange rate (CER), revenues were up 12% year over year.

The fourth-quarter revenue compares to our estimate of $111.4 million.

Worldwide revenues in the reported quarter include approximately $17.3 million of Painful Diabetic Neuropathy (PDN) indication sales, representing 16% of worldwide permanent implant procedures.

Full-year revenues were $406.4 million, reflecting a 5% improvement from the comparable 2021 period. At CER, revenues were up 7% from the comparable 2021 period.

Our projection of full-year revenues was $404 million.

Quarterly Highlights

In the quarter under review, international revenues were $14.1 million, down 1.4% year over year on a reported basis. However, international revenues improved 9% at CER.

This figure compares to our fourth-quarter projection of $16.6 million.

U.S. revenues for the quarter totaled $99.8 million, up 12.9% year over year. This figure compares to our fourth-quarter projection of $94.9 million.

Total U.S. permanent implant procedures increased 13%, while U.S. trial procedures increased 9%. U.S. PDN trial procedures surged 197% from the prior-year quarter.

Margin Trend

In the quarter under review, Nevro’s gross profit rose 8.8% to $75.2 million. However, the gross margin contracted 119 basis points to 66.1%.

Sales, general & administrative expenses fell 2.4% to $80.7 million. Research and development expenses went up 9.7% year over year to $13.9 million. Adjusted operating expenses of $94.6 million decreased 0.8% year over year.

Adjusted operating loss in the reported quarter totaled $19.4 million compared with an adjusted operating loss of $26.2 million in the year-ago quarter.

Financial Position

Nevro exited the full-year 2022 with cash and cash equivalents and short-term investments of $374.4 million compared with $362 million at the end of 2021. Long-term debt at the end of 2022 was $186.9 million compared with $151.3 million at the end of 2021.

As of Dec 31, 2022, 36,203,423 shares were issued and 35,520,507 shares were outstanding.

Guidance

Nevro has reiterated its financial outlook for the full-year 2023, provided at the time of the announcement of its preliminary results for the fourth quarter and full-year 2022 last month.

The company expects its full-year 2023 worldwide revenues to be in the range of $445 million to $455 million, indicating reported growth of 10-12% from the comparable reported figure of 2022. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the same is pegged at $446.4 million.

At CER, full-year revenues are expected to reflect growth of 10-13%.

Full-year 2022 worldwide revenue guidance includes approximately $75 million-$85 million of PDN indication sales, suggesting reported growth of 56-77% from the comparable reported figure of 2022.

Our Take

Nevro exited the fourth quarter of 2022 with better-than-expected revenues. An improvement in overall top-line and bottom-line results and robust domestic revenues are impressive. An uptick in total U.S. permanent implant procedures and U.S. trial procedures is promising. The improvement in U.S. PDN trial procedures is encouraging as well. The robust performance of Nevro’s new AI-powered HFX iQ Spinal Cord Stimulation System in the limited market release with positive feedback from physicians and patients raises optimism about the stock.

In January, Nevro announced the presentation of favorable complete 24-months PDN RCT trial data and the 12-month Quality of Life RCT data, which raises optimism about the stock.

On the flip side, lower-than-expected earnings in the reported quarter and dismal bottom-line performances are disappointing. Lower international revenues on a reported basis are discouraging as well. The sustained operating loss incurred by Nevro also raises our apprehension. The contraction of the gross margin also does not bode well. Nevro continues to face an unstable business environment due to inflation and supply-chain pressures, which further raises our apprehension.

