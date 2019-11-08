Nevro (NVRO) Q3 Loss Narrower Than Expected, Revenues Up Y/Y

Nevro Corp. NVRO reported third-quarter 2019 loss of 58 cents per share, narrower than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 85 cents. The company had incurred a loss of 37 cents in the year-ago quarter.

The Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company posted revenues of $100.2 million, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 6.2%. The figure also rose 4.7% year over year.

Quarter Highlights

In the quarter under review, international revenues were $16 million, flat year over year but up 5% at constant currency.

U.S. revenues for the quarter totaled $100.2 million, up 5% year over year. The upside was primarily driven by Spinal Cord Stimulation (SCS) procedure growth.

Additionally, U.S. patient trials and permanent implants each grew 18% on a year-over-year basis. The company also launched the Senza Omnia SCS System commercially in the United States.

Margins

Gross profit totaled $69.9 million, up 4% year over year. Gross margin was 69.8%, down 50 basis points.

Operating expenses rose 12.3% year over year to $85.9 million. Research and development expenses totaled $13 million, up 4.3% year over year.

Sales, general and administrative expenses were up 13.9% year over year to $72.9 million.

Guidance

Nevro raised its revenue guidance for 2019.

The company now expects revenues in the range of $368-$374 million compared with the previous expectation of $383-$386 million. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the same is pegged at $375.7 million, above the projected range.

Gross margin is expected in the range of 68-70% as a percentage of revenues.

Summary

Nevro exited the second quarter on a strong note. The company’s domestic and international revenues surged on a year-over-year basis. Also, demand for implants drove the solid quarterly show. The commercial launch of the Senza Omnia SCS System buoys optimism. A raised guidance for 2019 holds promise.

On the flip side, increased operating expenses raise concern. Gross margin contracted in the quarter.

