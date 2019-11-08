Nevro (NVRO) Q3 Loss Narrower Than Expected, Revenues Up Y/Y
Nevro Corp. NVRO reported third-quarter 2019 loss of 58 cents per share, narrower than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 85 cents. The company had incurred a loss of 37 cents in the year-ago quarter.
The Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company posted revenues of $100.2 million, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 6.2%. The figure also rose 4.7% year over year.
Quarter Highlights
In the quarter under review, international revenues were $16 million, flat year over year but up 5% at constant currency.
U.S. revenues for the quarter totaled $100.2 million, up 5% year over year. The upside was primarily driven by Spinal Cord Stimulation (SCS) procedure growth.
Nevro Corp. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise
Nevro Corp. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Nevro Corp. Quote
Additionally, U.S. patient trials and permanent implants each grew 18% on a year-over-year basis. The company also launched the Senza Omnia SCS System commercially in the United States.
Margins
Gross profit totaled $69.9 million, up 4% year over year. Gross margin was 69.8%, down 50 basis points.
Operating expenses rose 12.3% year over year to $85.9 million. Research and development expenses totaled $13 million, up 4.3% year over year.
Sales, general and administrative expenses were up 13.9% year over year to $72.9 million.
Guidance
Nevro raised its revenue guidance for 2019.
The company now expects revenues in the range of $368-$374 million compared with the previous expectation of $383-$386 million. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the same is pegged at $375.7 million, above the projected range.
Gross margin is expected in the range of 68-70% as a percentage of revenues.
Summary
Nevro exited the second quarter on a strong note. The company’s domestic and international revenues surged on a year-over-year basis. Also, demand for implants drove the solid quarterly show. The commercial launch of the Senza Omnia SCS System buoys optimism. A raised guidance for 2019 holds promise.
On the flip side, increased operating expenses raise concern. Gross margin contracted in the quarter.
Earnings of Other MedTech Majors at a Glance
Some better-ranked companies, which posted solid results this earnings season, are Edwards Lifesciences EW, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc TMO and ResMed Inc RMD. Each stock carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
Edwards Lifesciences delivered third-quarter 2019 adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of $1.41, which outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 15.6%. Net sales of $1.09 billion surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 5.5%.
Thermo Fisher delivered third-quarter 2019 adjusted EPS of $2.94, which surpassed the consensus mark by 2.1%. Revenues of $6.27 billion outpaced the same by 1.3%.
ResMed reported fiscal first-quarter 2020 adjusted EPS of 93 cents, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 87 cents by 6.9%. Revenues were $681.1 million, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 3.6%.
Today's Best Stocks from Zacks
Would you like to see the updated picks from our best market-beating strategies? From 2017 through 2018, while the S&P 500 gained +15.8%, five of our screens returned +38.0%, +61.3%, +61.6%, +68.1%, and +98.3%.
This outperformance has not just been a recent phenomenon. From 2000 – 2018, while the S&P averaged +4.8% per year, our top strategies averaged up to +56.2% per year.
See their latest picks free >>
Click to get this free report
Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (TMO): Free Stock Analysis Report
Nevro Corp. (NVRO): Free Stock Analysis Report
ResMed Inc. (RMD): Free Stock Analysis Report
Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (EW): Free Stock Analysis Report
To read this article on Zacks.com click here.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.