Nevro (NVRO) Price Target Decreased by 5.65% to 18.16

The average one-year price target for Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) has been revised to 18.16 / share. This is an decrease of 5.65% from the prior estimate of 19.24 dated March 28, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 14.14 to a high of 42.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 42.96% from the latest reported closing price of 12.70 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 341 funds or institutions reporting positions in Nevro. This is a decrease of 10 owner(s) or 2.85% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NVRO is 0.10%, an increase of 49.29%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 6.57% to 42,119K shares. The put/call ratio of NVRO is 8.36, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Armistice Capital holds 3,176K shares representing 8.66% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,456K shares, representing a decrease of 8.82%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NVRO by 8.29% over the last quarter.

ArrowMark Colorado Holdings holds 3,011K shares representing 8.21% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,468K shares, representing an increase of 18.03%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NVRO by 23.91% over the last quarter.

Engaged Capital holds 2,168K shares representing 5.91% ownership of the company.

Fred Alger Management holds 2,119K shares representing 5.78% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,054K shares, representing an increase of 50.27%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NVRO by 108.34% over the last quarter.

Braidwell holds 1,776K shares representing 4.84% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Nevro Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Headquartered in Redwood City, California, Nevro is a global medical device company focused on providing innovative products that improve the quality of life of patients suffering from debilitating chronic pain. Nevro has developed and commercialized the Senza spinal cord stimulation (SCS) system, an evidence-based, non-pharmacologic neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain. HF10 therapy has demonstrated the ability to reduce or eliminate opioids in =65% of patients across six peer-reviewed clinical studies. The Senza® System, Senza II™ System, and the Senza® Omnia™ System are the only SCS systems that deliver Nevro's proprietary HF10® therapy. Senza, Senza II, Senza Omnia, HF10, Nevro and the Nevro logo are trademarks of Nevro Corp.

