Nevro (NVRO) Posts Weak Preliminary Q4 and 2020 Revenues

Nevro Corp. NVRO recently provided an update on its preliminary fourth-quarter 2020 and full-year revenues.

The company is scheduled to release its December-quarter financial results on Feb 24, 2021.

Per the preliminary announcement, final-quarter 2020 worldwide revenues are anticipated to be $109.7 million, indicating a decline from the year-ago quarter’s figure of $114.4 million. Fourth-quarter 2020 U.S. revenues are projected to be $94.6 million, suggesting a fall from the year-ago period’s number of $97.9 million.

The company’s international revenues are anticipated to be $15.1 million, implying a downside from the prior-year quarter’s figure of $16.5 million.

Notably, fourth-quarter U.S. trial procedures are expected to be reduced nearly 8% year over year.

Per the issuance of preliminary results, Nevro's 2020 worldwide revenues are projected to be $362 million, hinting at a decrease from the year-ago quarter’s figure of $390.3 million. Full-year U.S. revenues are projected to be $311.9 million, indicating a drop from the prior-year period’s number of $326 million.

The company anticipates its full-year international revenues to be $50.2 million, implying a decline from the year-ago quarter’s figure of $64.3 million.

Shares Down

Following the announcement of its preliminary results, shares of Nevro dipped 1.1% to $169.15 at the close of the day’s trading session.

Highlights

In the second half of the fourth quarter, higher COVID-related activity left an adverse impact on both trial and permanent implant volumes.

Nonetheless, despite the year-long turbulent period, the company’s market share in the core lower back and leg pain space continued to expand with its top-notch SCS technology, clinical data and enhanced execution. In fact, per management, Nevro has growth prospects post the COVID-19-induced pressure on its business subsides.

Management is optimistic about better growth opportunities with respect to the treatment of Painful Diabetic Neuropathy and Non-Surgical Refractory Back Pain that will bring the company’s HF10 therapy to a number of patients who are unable to get relief with the presently available treatment options.

Price Performance

In the past three months, the stock has gained 11.1% compared with the 6.5% growth of its industry.

Zacks Rank and Key Picks

Nevro currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). Some better-ranked stocks from the broader medical space are McKesson Corporation MCK, PerkinElmer PKI and IDEXX Laboratories IDXX. While PerkinElmer sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), the other two carry a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), presently. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

McKesson has a projected long-term earnings growth rate of 6.6%.

PerkinElmer has a projected long-term earnings growth rate of 19.5%.

IDEXX has an estimated long-term earnings growth rate of 15.8%.

Looking for Stocks with Skyrocketing Upside?

Zacks has just released a Special Report on the booming investment opportunities of legal marijuana.

Ignited by referendums and legislation, this industry is expected to blast from an already robust $17.7 billion in 2019 to a staggering $73.6 billion by 2027. Early investors stand to make a killing, but you have to be ready to act and know just where to look.

See the pot stocks we're targeting >>

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



McKesson Corporation (MCK): Free Stock Analysis Report



PerkinElmer, Inc. (PKI): Free Stock Analysis Report



IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (IDXX): Free Stock Analysis Report



Nevro Corp. (NVRO): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.