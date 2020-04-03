Nevro (NVRO) Looks Good: Stock Adds 6.5% in Session

Nevro Corp. NVRO was a big mover last session, as the company saw its shares rise nearly 7% on the day. The move came on solid volume too with far more shares changing hands than in a normal session. This reverses the recent trend for the company—as the stock is down 28.8% in the past one-month time frame.

The company has seen a mixed track record when it comes to estimate revisions of one increase and two decreases over the past few weeks, while the Zacks Consensus Estimate for the current quarter hasn’t been in a trend either. The recent price action is encouraging though, so make sure to keep a close watch on this firm in the near future.

Nevro currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) while its Earnings ESP is negative.

Nevro Corp. Price

Nevro Corp. price | Nevro Corp. Quote

Investors interested in the Medical - Instruments industry may consider Masimo Corporation MASI, which has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.