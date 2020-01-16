Nevro (NVRO) Gains Ground on Solid Preliminary Q4 Results

Nevro Corp. NVRO announced preliminary results for fourth-quarter and full-year 2019 on Jan 14.



Notably, full-year worldwide revenues are expected to total $390.3 million that suggests a rise of 0.8% from 2018 figures. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the metric is pegged at $385.1 million.



For the fourth quarter, worldwide revenues are projected at $114.4 million, which calls for a rise of 6% from $107.9 million in the year-ago quarter.



The company expects to release fourth-quarter 2019 results in February.



Content Investors



Nevro’s preliminary results have boosted investors’ optimism. Post the preliminary release, shares of this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company have climbed 3.5% to $118.27 at close on Jan 15.



Also, in the past three months, the stock has gained 38.5% compared with the industry’s 11.7% growth. The S&P 500 Index is up 9.7% in the same time frame.



Quarterly Projections



U.S. revenues are estimated to total $97.9 million, which indicates an increase of 6.9% from the prior-year quarter’s level. International revenues are projected to be $16.5 million, suggesting a rise of 1.2% from the year-ago quarter’s figure.



Revenues from U.S. trial procedure grew 17% and the same from permanent implant procedure rose 20%.



Full-Year Projections



U.S. revenues are expected to amount to $326 million, which calls for a rise of 1.3% from $321.8 million in 2018. International revenues are projected at $64.3 million, indicating a decline of 1.8% from the year-ago tally.





2020 Worldwide Revenue Outlook



Nevro currently expects full-year worldwide revenues in the range of $435-$440 million.



Summing Up



Nevro is anticipated to have delivered solid fourth-quarter and full-year performances. Notably, the company’s top line is projected to beat the consensus mark for 2019.



An upbeat 2020 worldwide revenue outlook buoys optimism in the stock.



