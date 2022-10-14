Nevro (NVRO) Gains Following FDA Approval for Senza HFX iQ

Shares of Nevro Corp. NVRO gained 5% on Oct 13, following the announcement of the FDA approval for its spinal cord stimulation (SCS) system — Senza HFX iQ — for the treatment of chronic pain. The new SCS system includes HFX iQ Implantable Pulse Generator (IPG), HFX Trial Stimulator, Charger and HFX App. The system is designed to launch algorithms specifically for treating chronic back and leg pain, including non-surgical back pain and painful diabetic neuropathy (PDN).

The Senza HFX iQ utilizes Nevro’s superior high-frequency 10 kHz Therapy platform, which has the potential to provide treatment benefits to a broader group of chronic pain indications. The company has already filed a regulatory application for approval in Europe.

The recent approval expands the company’s flagship platform, Senza — first approved in the United States in 2015. The next-generation Senza HFX iQ is the first and only system to use artificial intelligence (AI) for optimizing pain relief for each patient based on their response. The AI-based SCS system has been designed to address the variability in pain from patient to patient.

Shares of Nevro have declined 52.8% so far this year compared with the industry’s decrease of 38.4%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The digitally-enabled Senza HFX iQ system has been designed to optimize care by collecting patient data and providing a customized treatment pathway for each patient, which can be accessed through a smartphone. The company believes that the system provides several key advantages over existing SCS systems. The HFX Algorithm is most likely to be effective in achieving pain relief in patients as it has been built based on more than 20 million datapoints and 80,000 implanted patients. The system will provide a connected, digital environment that will help a patient to get customized therapy adjustments based on inputs through HFX app on a smartphone and share patient-level outcomes with treating and referring physicians. The system is also designed to allow future updates to the HFX Algorithm, as well as new features and capabilities for patients and providers.

Nevro initiated the limited launch of Senza HFX iQ in the United States in the third quarter. The company is planning a broad U.S. market launch in early 2023.

Industry Prospects

Per a report by Market Data Forecast, the global SCS market was estimated to be $1,871.6 million in 2020 and is anticipated to reach $2,827.4 million by the end of 2025 at a CAGR of 8.6%. Factors like rising cases of chronic and neuropathic pain and the growing adoption of SCS therapy are likely to drive the market.

Given the market potential, the latest positive coverages are expected to significantly boost Nevro’s business worldwide.

Notable Developments

In August, Aetna — one of the largest health plans — provided a draft proposal for including spinal cord stimulation (SCS) coverage policy to explicitly cover PDN. Nevro believes that once the proposal is finalized, it will imply that Medicare patients in all 50 states will enjoy coverage for PDN and will add approximately 17 million covered Medicare lives. However, the review of the proposed LCDs is ongoing and the final dates have not yet been confirmed.

In July, Nevro announced positive clinical data from the complete 12-month results from the SENZA-PDN Randomized Controlled Trial (RCT), including health-related quality of life outcomes in patients with PDN treated with high-frequency 10 kHz SCS.

In June, Nevro announced positive results from data presentations at the American Diabetes Association’s Scientific Sessions. The data supported the use of 10 kHz SCS therapy for patients with chronic pain, including results from the SENZA PDN RCT.

Nevro Corp. Price

Nevro Corp. price | Nevro Corp. Quote

Zacks Rank & Other Key Picks

Currently, Nevro carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Some other top-ranked stocks in the broader medical space are ShockWave Medical, Inc. SWAV, AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. AMN and McKesson Corporation MCK.

ShockWave Medical, sporting a Zacks Rank #1 at present, has an estimated growth rate of 33.1% for 2023. SWAV’s earnings surpassed estimates in all the trailing four quarters, the average beat being 180.1%.

So far this year, ShockWave Medical has gained 54.1% against the industry’s 36.8% decline. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

AMN Healthcare, carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present, has an estimated long-term growth rate of 3.2%. AMN’s earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in all the trailing four quarters, the average beat being 15.7%.

AMN Healthcare has declined 7.3% compared with the industry’s 34.3% decrease year to date.

McKesson, carrying a Zacks Rank #2 at present, has an estimated long-term growth rate of 10.1%. MCK’s earnings surpassed estimates in three of the trailing four quarters and missed the same in one, the average beat being 13%.

McKesson has gained 42.6% against the industry’s 20% decline so far this year.



FREE Report: The Metaverse is Exploding! Don’t You Want to Cash In?

Rising gas prices. The war in Ukraine. America's recession. Inflation. It's no wonder why the metaverse is so popular and growing every day. Becoming Spider Man and fighting Darth Vader is infinitely more appealing than spending over $5 per gallon at the pump. And that appeal is why the metaverse can provide such massive gains for investors. But do you know where to look? Do you know which metaverse stocks to buy and which to avoid? In a new FREE report from Zacks' leading stock specialist, we reveal how you could profit from the internet’s next evolution. Even though the popularity of the metaverse is spreading like wildfire, investors like you can still get in on the ground floor and cash in. Don't miss your chance to get your piece of this innovative $30 trillion opportunity - FREE.>>Yes, I want to know the top metaverse stocks for 2022>>



Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



McKesson Corporation (MCK): Free Stock Analysis Report



AMN Healthcare Services Inc (AMN): Free Stock Analysis Report



Nevro Corp. (NVRO): Free Stock Analysis Report



ShockWave Medical, Inc. (SWAV): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.