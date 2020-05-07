Nevro (NVRO) Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates in Q1

Nevro Corp NVRO reported first-quarter 2020 loss of 78 cents per share, narrower than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $1.03. The company had incurred a loss of $1.45 in the year-ago quarter.

The company posted revenues of $87.5 million, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 0.9%. The figure also rose 6.6% year over year.

Quarter Highlights

In the quarter under review, international revenues were $12.2 million, down 26% year over year and 23% at constant currency.This was owing to the impact of COVID-19-related government restrictions on elective procedures implemented in Europe and Australia during the second half of the first quarter.

U.S. revenues for the quarter totaled $75.3 million, up 14% year over year. Per management, revenues gained from 7% year-over-year growth in U.S. trials and 12% increase in permanent implant.

Margins

Gross profit totaled $60.5 million, up 13.8% year over year. Gross margin was 69.2%, up 445 basis points.

Total operating expenses fell 12.4% year over year to $83.6 million. Research and development expenses totaled $12.2 million, down 13.6%.

Sales, general and administrative expenses fell 12.2% to $71.4 million.

Loss from operations was $23.1 million, narrower than the year-ago quarter’s loss of $42.3 million.

Guidance

Due to the economic uncertainties resulting from COVID-19, Nevro withdrew its annual guidance for 2020 on Apr 1.

Summary

Nevro exited the first quarter on a strong note. The company’s domestic revenues improved on a year-over-year basis. Also, demand for implants contributed to the solid quarterly show. The commercial launch of the Senza Omnia SCS System continues to buoy optimism. Expansion in gross margin is encouraging.

On the flip side, decline in international revenues during the quarter raises concern.

