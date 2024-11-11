Nevro lowers 2024 revenue view to $400M-$405M from $435M-$445M

Consensus for 2024 revenue is $402.55M. Raises FY24 adjusted EBITDA view to (18M)-(16M) from previous view of (20M)-(18M).

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on NVRO:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.