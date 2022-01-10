Nevro Corp. Expects To Exceed High End Of Q4 Non-GAAP Adj. EBITDA Guidance - Quick Facts

Markets
(RTTNews) - Nevro Corp. (NVRO) said it expects preliminary fourth quarter worldwide revenue to be approximately $102.5 million, compared to $109.7 million, a year ago. Worldwide revenue for the fourth quarter 2021 includes approximately $4.0 million of revenue for painful diabetic neuropathy indication. The company expects to exceed the high end of its previously provided fourth quarter non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA guidance range of approximately negative $10 million to negative $13 million.

For full-year 2021, the company expects preliminary worldwide revenue to be approximately $386.6 million, compared to $362.0 million, last year. Worldwide revenue for 2021 includes approximately $5.7 million of revenue for PDN indication since the July 2021 FDA approval.

