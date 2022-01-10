Nevro Corp. Expects To Exceed High End Of Q4 Non-GAAP Adj. EBITDA Guidance - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Nevro Corp. (NVRO) said it expects preliminary fourth quarter worldwide revenue to be approximately $102.5 million, compared to $109.7 million, a year ago. Worldwide revenue for the fourth quarter 2021 includes approximately $4.0 million of revenue for painful diabetic neuropathy indication. The company expects to exceed the high end of its previously provided fourth quarter non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA guidance range of approximately negative $10 million to negative $13 million.

For full-year 2021, the company expects preliminary worldwide revenue to be approximately $386.6 million, compared to $362.0 million, last year. Worldwide revenue for 2021 includes approximately $5.7 million of revenue for PDN indication since the July 2021 FDA approval.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.