Nevro Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for NVRO

In trading on Monday, shares of Nevro Corp (Symbol: NVRO) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $96.83, changing hands as high as $100.14 per share. Nevro Corp shares are currently trading up about 4.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of NVRO shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, NVRO's low point in its 52 week range is $54 per share, with $148.05 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $98.48.

