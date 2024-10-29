Nevro announces publication of new data from SCS stimulation study

Nevro (NVRO) announced the publication of new data in the Journal of Pain Research demonstrating significant, durable pain relief and long-term and clinically meaningful reductions in hemoglobin A1c, or HbA1c, and weight in study participants with painful diabetic neuropathy, or PDN, and Type 2 diabetes who received 10 kHz high-frequency spinal cord stimulation, or SCS, therapy. Globally, the number of people with diabetes has quadrupled in the last two decades, and PDN impacts up to 25% of all people with diabetes. PDN can have significant impacts on the quality of life for people living with this condition, with symptoms like numbness, tingling/paresthesia, loss of protective sensation, impaired balance, and reduced response to sensory stimuli.The analysis evaluated 144 patients with Type 2 diabetes and refractory PDN who received 10 kHz SCS therapy during the SENZA-PDN randomized controlled trial, or RCT, the largest RCT to evaluate SCS to treat PDN. Changes in pain intensity, HbA1c, weight, and sleep were evaluated over 24 months, with participants stratified according to preimplantation HbA1c. At 24 months, the following benefits were noted: Significant, durable pain relief; clinically meaningful, statistically significant mean reductions in HbA1c; Significant mean weight loss; and Significant, durable reductions in pain interference with sleep. The 24-month data from the SENZA-PDN RCT were originally published in Diabetes Research and Clinical Practice in 2023.

