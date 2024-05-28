Nevis Brands Inc Debuts New Ticker Symbol ‘NEVIF’

Pascal Biosciences Inc (TSE:NEVI) has released an update.

Nevis Brands Inc, a prominent cannabis beverages company, has announced an immediate change of its ticker symbol on the OTC Markets from ‘PSCBF’ to ‘NEVIF’, reflecting its June 2023 name change. Shareholders need not take any action regarding this update. The company, known for its flagship brand Major™, has a wide consumer base across several states, with plans for further expansion.

For further insights into TSE:NEVI stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.