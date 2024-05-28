Nevis Brands Inc Debuts New Ticker Symbol ‘NEVIF’

News & Insights

Pascal Biosciences Inc (TSE:NEVI) has released an update.

Nevis Brands Inc, a prominent cannabis beverages company, has announced an immediate change of its ticker symbol on the OTC Markets from ‘PSCBF’ to ‘NEVIF’, reflecting its June 2023 name change. Shareholders need not take any action regarding this update. The company, known for its flagship brand Major™, has a wide consumer base across several states, with plans for further expansion.

