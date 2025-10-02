Neville Rodie & Shaw Offloads $4.6 Million in Visa Shares — But Here’s What Investors Should Know About the Stock

Key Points Neville, Rodie & Shaw sold 13,278 Visa shares in the third quarter—a transaction worth about $4.6 million based on average prices during the quarter.

The transaction represented about 0.2% of the fund’s $2.3 billion in reportable assets.

The firm reported holding 106,304 Visa shares valued at $36.3 million at the end of the quarter.

Visa now accounts for 1.6% of fund assets, placing it outside the top five holdings.

New York City-based Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc disclosed a reduction in its stake in Visa(NYSE:V), selling 13,278 of shares its holds with sole discretion in a transaction estimated at approximately $4.6 million during the third quarter, according to a Wednesday filing with the SEC.

What happened

According to a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission on Wednesday, Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. reduced its position in Visa by 13,278 shares during the third quarter. The estimated transaction size was nearly $4.6 million. The fund reported now holding 106,304 shares in Visa under its sole discretion, worth approximately $36 million. The firm also reported holding 1,684 shares under shared discretion, down from 1,922 in the prior quarter.

What else to know

After the transaction, Visa now represents nearly 2% of Neville Rodie & Shaw’s reported assets.

Top holdings after the filing:

AAPL: $232.91 million (10.2% of AUM)

GOOGL: $158.30 million (6.9% of AUM)

MSFT: $155,077,000 (6.8% of AUM)

ORCL: $100.85 million (4.4% of AUM)

JPM: $83 million (3.6% of AUM)

As of Tuesday, shares of Visa were priced at $341.38, climbing about 24% over the year and outperforming the S&P 500 by about 8 percentage points.

Company overview

Metric Value Revenue (TTM) $38.89 billion Net Income (TTM) $20.23 billion Dividend Yield 0.68% Price (as of market close Wednesday) $347.83

Company snapshot

Visa Inc. generates revenue primarily through transaction processing, card services, and value-added payment solutions for consumers, merchants, and financial institutions.

The company operates a global payments network (VisaNet) and earns fees from facilitating digital payments, authorizing transactions, and providing related services.

Its core customers include banks, merchants, businesses, and government entities seeking secure, scalable digital payment infrastructure.

Visa Inc. is a leading global payments technology company with a large-scale transaction network and a diversified customer base. Its business model leverages transaction volume and network effects to drive consistent revenue and profitability. Visa's strategic focus on digital payments and value-added services underpins its competitive position in the evolving financial services landscape.

Foolish take

Neville Rodie & Shaw’s decision to trim its Visa stake is a blip relative to the bigger picture: Visa has performed well this year, and analysts remain generally bullish on the firm. The stock is up 24% this year, outpacing the S&P 500’s 14% gain, and it notched an all-time high of $375.51 in June. That strength reflects more than just investor enthusiasm—it’s grounded in strong fundamentals.



In its latest quarter, Visa delivered 14% revenue growth to $10.2 billion, fueled by healthy gains in payment volumes, cross-border transactions, and processed transactions. Meanwhile, non-GAAP earnings per share climbed 23%, underscoring the efficiency of its network and the continued resilience of consumer spending. Management also highlighted the company’s investments in innovation, including artificial intelligence and stablecoin integration, a sign of how Visa is preparing for the next era of payments.



For long-term investors, the takeaway is clear: Visa remains a beneficiary of the secular shift toward digital payments, with powerful network effects that are difficult to replicate. Short-term selling by a single fund doesn’t change the fact that Visa’s model—scaling transaction volume into profits and returning cash via dividends and buybacks—has proven durable. As digital commerce expands globally, Visa looks well-positioned to keep rewarding patient shareholders.



Glossary

13F reportable AUM: Assets under management that must be disclosed in quarterly SEC Form 13F filings by institutional investment managers.

AUM (Assets Under Management): The total market value of investments managed on behalf of clients by a fund or firm.

Transaction processing: The handling and settlement of payment transactions between buyers, sellers, and financial institutions.

Value-added payment solutions: Additional services beyond basic payment processing, such as fraud prevention, analytics, or loyalty programs.

Network effects: The phenomenon where a product or service becomes more valuable as more people use it.

Outperforming the S&P 500: Achieving a higher return than the S&P 500 index over a specific period.

Quarter ended: The last day of a three-month financial reporting period for a company or fund.

Top holdings: The largest investments held by a fund, typically ranked by value or portfolio percentage.

Fund’s stake: The amount or percentage of ownership a fund holds in a particular company.

TTM: The 12-month period ending with the most recent quarterly report.

Dividend yield: A financial ratio showing how much a company pays in dividends relative to its share price.

Digital payment infrastructure: The technology and systems enabling electronic transactions between consumers, merchants, and financial institutions.

*Stock Advisor returns as of September 29, 2025

JPMorgan Chase is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. Jonathan Ponciano has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alphabet, Apple, JPMorgan Chase, Microsoft, Oracle, and Visa. The Motley Fool recommends the following options: long January 2026 $395 calls on Microsoft and short January 2026 $405 calls on Microsoft. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

