Never Worked Before? You Could Still Be Entitled to Social Security.

Social Security benefits can be a lifeline in retirement, and they're usually based on your work history. The more you've earned throughout your career, the more you can receive in benefits.

However, there's a special type of benefit reserved for certain individuals that doesn't necessarily depend on your work history. In fact, even if you've never worked a day in your life, you could still be entitled to hundreds of dollars per month from Social Security.

If you're married, divorced, or widowed, you could be entitled to spousal, divorce, or survivors benefits. Each of these types of benefits is based on another person's work record, so even if you've never earned an income, you could still qualify.

Spousal benefits

To be eligible for spousal benefits, you must currently be married to someone who qualifies for either retirement or disability benefits. Your payments, then, will be based on your spouse's work record.

The most you can receive is 50% of the amount your spouse is eligible for at their full retirement age (FRA). To collect that full amount, you'll also need to wait until your own FRA to file. If you claim before that (as early as age 62), you'll receive a reduced amount.

If you have worked in the past and qualify for your own Social Security, you can still receive spousal benefits. However, you'll only receive the higher of the two amounts.

For example, say you qualify for $700 per month based on your own work history, and your spouse will receive $2,000 per month at their FRA. In this case, you could qualify for $1,000 per month in spousal benefits, which is how much you'll receive -- not $1,700 per month.

Divorce benefits

Divorce benefits are similar to spousal benefits, except they're available to those who are divorced. There are a few more requirements you'll need to meet, though.

For one, you cannot currently be married (though if your ex-spouse has remarried, you can still claim divorce benefits). Your previous marriage must have lasted for at least 10 years, and if you've been divorced for fewer than two years, you'll need to wait until your ex-spouse files for Social Security before you can begin taking divorce benefits.

Like with spousal benefits, the most you can receive is 50% of your ex-spouse's benefit at their FRA. Also, claiming divorce benefits will not reduce your ex's payments, and if they've remarried, it will also not affect their current partner's ability to claim spousal benefits.

Survivors benefits

If your spouse has passed away, you could be entitled to survivors benefits. The amount you'll receive will depend on several factors, including your age, the age of your spouse when they passed, and whether or not you have a disability. But oftentimes widows and widowers can receive their spouse's entire benefit amount in survivors benefits.

This type of benefit is generally reserved for spouses, but other family members (such as parents, children, and divorced spouses) are sometimes eligible, too. If a loved one has passed away, it might be a good idea to check with your local Social Security office to see whether you might qualify for survivors benefits.

Social Security can be a game-changer in retirement, especially if your savings are falling short. It's wise, then, to ensure you're collecting every type of benefit you qualify for. Even if you've never worked, you could be entitled to more than you might think.

