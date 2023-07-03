Never Filed Your 2019 Taxes? It’s Your Last Chance To Claim A Refund, IRS Says

Why Are 2019 Tax Refunds in the News Now?
With the July 17 deadline quickly approaching, the IRS has issued a last call for refunds.
"The IRS continues to urge people who may have overlooked filing during the pandemic to act quickly before they lose their final chance to claim a potentially substantial refund," said IRS Commissioner Danny Werfel in a June 30 news release.
The tax agency generally gives you three years from the due date of your tax return to request a refund. Once that time is up, you’ll forfeit any money you’re owed.
For example, your 2022 tax return was due on April 18, 2023. If you think you’re due a refund for the 2022 tax year but haven’t filed your return yet, you have until April 18, 2026, to do so and claim the refund.
The three-year deadline for 2019 refunds is in mid-July this year because the filing deadline for 2019 returns was pushed back to mid-July 2020 while Covid-19 was raging.
The IRS notes that many low- and moderate-income taxpayers could get as much as $6,557 back if they qualified for the earned income tax credit in 2019.
If it turns out you are owed a refund but don't file a 2019 return by the July 17 deadline, you lose the money for good. It’ll go back to the U.S. Treasury. So log on to a good tax software option or download an IRS Form 1040 and get your taxes in.
