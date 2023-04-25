Never Filed 2019 Taxes? The IRS Is Still Paying Out These Refunds In Your State

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Why Are 2019 Tax Refunds in the News Now?

The IRS generally gives you three years from the due date of your tax return to request a refund. Once that time is up, you’ll forfeit any refund money you’re owed.

For example, your 2022 tax return was due on April 18, 2023. If you think you’re due a refund for the 2022 tax year but haven’t filed your return yet, you have until April 18, 2026, to do so and claim the refund.

Now the three-year deadline for 2019 refunds is approaching—though not until July 17. That’s because the filing deadline for 2019 returns was pushed back to mid-July 2020 while Covid-19 was raging.

Even with that 2019 extension, many taxpayers never filed.

"People may have simply forgotten about tax refunds with the deadline that year postponed all the way into July," says IRS Commissioner Danny Werfel. "We frequently see students, part-time workers and others with little income overlook filing a tax return and never realize they may be owed a refund."

If it turns out you’re owed a refund but haven’t filed a 2019 return by the July 17 deadline, you lose the money for good. It’ll go back to the U.S. Treasury. So log on to a good tax software option or download a IRS Form 1040, and file that return.

