Nevada Woman Charged in Bitcoin Murder-for-Hire as a Mystery Hacker Again Turns Tipster

A Nevada woman is facing federal charges for allegedly paying a darkweb hitman $5,000 worth of bitcoin to murder her ex-husband in a case that shares striking parallels with another recent murder-for-hire plot.

The hit, ordered in spring 2016, did not go through. But 36-year-old Kristy Lynn Felkins was indicted in California federal court Thursday for allegedly paying a phony hitman 12 BTC (at the time worth $5,000) to see that it did.

Homeland Security agents traced the murder-for-hire bitcoin to a LocalBitcoins account associated with Felkins, who, through a pseudonym, had allegedly discussed mixing her bitcoin with the scammer prior to allegedly paying him, authorities said.

Chat logs cited in a criminal complaint detail a month-long back-and-forth in which the scammer tries and fails to up-sell the Felkins-linked pseudonym on a more expensive method of killing before ultimately ghosting her, the murder uncommitted.

Federal agents said their tip came from an unnamed foreign hacker who Ã¢ÂÂscrapedÃ¢ÂÂ the murder-for-hire site for information, chat logs and bitcoin addresses and then handed it to the Feds Ã¢ÂÂin or about January 2019.Ã¢ÂÂ

The Felkins hacker-tipster generally matches the description and circumstances of another hacker-tipster federal agents cited in a separate but similar darkweb murder-for-hire investigation CoinDesk covered last month.

In that case, agents said their source was providing information in multiple ongoing investigations but declined to provide his name or the site he had scraped.

The hacker-tipster is additionally described in this caseÃ¢ÂÂs filings as a foreigner convicted outside the U.S. of possessing child pornography. His information has proven Ã¢ÂÂto be reliable,Ã¢ÂÂ agents wrote.

He is working with the U.S. government without any expectation of monetary gain or get-out-of-jail-free cards, according to the Felkins complaint.

A Department of Homeland Security spokesperson did not immediately respond to CoinDeskÃ¢ÂÂs request for confirmation that the two hacker-tipster sources are the same.

The charges demonstrate how individuals who view bitcoin as a gateway to criminal dealings Ã¢ÂÂ thinking, perhaps, that the crypto provides unparalleled economic anonymity in a digital-first world Ã¢ÂÂ can readily wind up in the FedÃ¢ÂÂs crosshairs when bitcoinÃ¢ÂÂs immutable and highly traceable ledger gives their transactions away.

