Nevada to join $26 billion opioid settlement with J&J, drug distributors

Jan 4 (Reuters) - Nevada has agreed to join a proposed nationwide settlement worth up to $26 billion resolving claims that three large U.S. drug distributors and the drugmaker Johnson & Johnson JNJ.N fueled a deadly opioid epidemic, the state's attorney general said on Tuesday.

Nevada was one of a handful of states that until now was not participating in the landmark accord that would resolve thousands of opioid lawsuits against J&J, McKesson Corp MCK.N, AmerisourceBergen Corp ABC.N and Cardinal Health Inc. CAH.N

(Reporting by Nate Raymond in Boston; Editing by Leslie Adler)

