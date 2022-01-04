US Markets
JNJ

Nevada to join $26 billion opioid settlement with J&J, drug distributors

Contributor
Nate Raymond Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/ARND WIEGMANN

Nevada has agreed to join a proposed nationwide settlement worth up to $26 billion resolving claims that three large U.S. drug distributors and the drugmaker Johnson & Johnson fueled a deadly opioid epidemic, the state's attorney general said on Tuesday.

Jan 4 (Reuters) - Nevada has agreed to join a proposed nationwide settlement worth up to $26 billion resolving claims that three large U.S. drug distributors and the drugmaker Johnson & Johnson JNJ.N fueled a deadly opioid epidemic, the state's attorney general said on Tuesday.

Nevada was one of a handful of states that until now was not participating in the landmark accord that would resolve thousands of opioid lawsuits against J&J, McKesson Corp MCK.N, AmerisourceBergen Corp ABC.N and Cardinal Health Inc. CAH.N

(Reporting by Nate Raymond in Boston; Editing by Leslie Adler)

((Nate.Raymond@thomsonreuters.com and Twitter @nateraymond; 347-243-6917; Reuters Messaging: nate.raymond.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

JNJ MCK ABC CAH

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular