Nevada reports September statewide gaming win up 3.34% to $1.31B

October 29, 2024 — 09:35 am EDT

The Nevada Gaming Control Board reports September Las Vegas Strip gaming win down 1.83% versus last year to $727.66M. Publicly traded companies in the gambling space include Boyd Gaming (BYD), Caesars (CZR), Churchill Downs (CHDN), DraftKings (DKNG), Flutter Entertainment (FLUT), Gan Limited (GAN), Genius Sports (GENI), Las Vegas Sands (LVS), MGM Resorts (MGM), Penn Entertainment (PENN), Rush Street Interactive (RSI), Sportradar (SRAD) and Wynn Resorts (WYNN).

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

