Nevada reports October statewide gaming win down 2.19% to $1.29B

Nevada’s Gaming Control Board also reported October Las Vegas Strip gaming win down 3.12% to $692.07M compared to last year. Publicly traded companies in the gambling space include Boyd Gaming (BYD), Caesars (CZR), Churchill Downs (CHDN), DraftKings (DKNG), Flutter Entertainment (FLUT), Gan Limited (GAN), Genius Sports (GENI), Las Vegas Sands (LVS), MGM Resorts (MGM), Penn Entertainment (PENN), Rush Street Interactive (RSI), Sportradar (SRAD) and Wynn Resorts (WYNN).
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on BYD:
- It’s Official: Ford (NYSE:F) is Number Seven
- BYD (BYDDF) Reports Record-Breaking November Sales
- Bet On It: Industry experiences highest-grossing Q3 on record
- BYD (OTC:BYDDY) Braces for EV Price War with Supplier Price Cuts
- Bet On It: Legalized sports gambling measure may face recount in Missouri
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.