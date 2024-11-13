Nevada King Gold Raises $11.7 Million in Offerings

Nevada King Gold Corp (TSE:NKG) has released an update.
Nevada King Gold Corp has successfully closed a brokered private placement, raising $6.1 million through the sale of common shares at $0.34 each. The total proceeds from both the brokered and non-brokered offerings are anticipated to reach $11.7 million, which will be used to advance the Atlanta Gold Mine Project and for working capital.
