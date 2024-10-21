News & Insights

Nevada King Gold Launches Phase III Drill Program

October 21, 2024 — 08:08 am EDT

Nevada King Gold Corp (TSE:NKG) has released an update.

Nevada King Gold Corp has commenced its Phase III drill program at the Atlanta Gold Mine Project, striking significant gold mineralization in the Wild West Zone. The latest drill results reveal high-grade gold extending further west, prompting the company to deploy a more powerful drill rig to explore deeper. This discovery underscores the potential for further gold expansion in previously unmineralized areas.

