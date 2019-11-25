Nevada drops out of state AG group suing to block Sprint, T-Mobile merger

WASHINGTON, Nov 25 (Reuters) - Nevada has agreed to drop its opposition to T-Mobile's TMUS.O purchase of Sprint S.N in exchange for early deployment of the next generation of wireless and the promise of several hundred jobs, the state's attorney general's office said in a statement on Monday.

