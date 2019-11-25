US Markets

Nevada drops out of state AG group suing to block Sprint, T-Mobile merger

Contributor
Diane Bartz Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Nevada has agreed to drop its opposition to T-Mobile's purchase of Sprint in exchange for early deployment of the next generation of wireless and the promise of several hundred jobs, the state's attorney general's office said in a statement on Monday.

WASHINGTON, Nov 25 (Reuters) - Nevada has agreed to drop its opposition to T-Mobile's TMUS.O purchase of Sprint S.N in exchange for early deployment of the next generation of wireless and the promise of several hundred jobs, the state's attorney general's office said in a statement on Monday.

(Reporting by Diane Bartz; Editing by Sandra Maler)

((Diane.Bartz@thomsonreuters.com; 1 202 898 8313;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters


Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular