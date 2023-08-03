Nevada Copper (NEVDF) Price Target Decreased by 44.94% to 0.21

The average one-year price target for Nevada Copper (OTC:NEVDF) has been revised to 0.21 / share. This is an decrease of 44.94% from the prior estimate of 0.38 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 0.19 to a high of 0.24 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 50.16% from the latest reported closing price of 0.14 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1 funds or institutions reporting positions in Nevada Copper. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NEVDF is 0.01%, an increase of 29.86%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.00% to 268K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

JOHN HANCOCK INVESTMENT TRUST - John Hancock Diversified Real Assets Fund Class NAV holds 268K shares. No change in the last quarter.

