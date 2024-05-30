Nevada Canyon Gold Boosts Lapon Project Stake, Issues Caution

Nevada Canyon Gold (NGLD) has provided an update.

Nevada Canyon Gold Corp. has expanded its stake in the Lapon Canyon Project by purchasing a 2% net smelter returns royalty from Walker River Resources for $300,000, on top of a previously acquired additional 1% NSR. The company has issued a news release confirming the acquisition, cautioning that the forward-looking statements involved are not assured and subject to risks and uncertainties that could lead to different actual results.

See more data about NGLD stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.