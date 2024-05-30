News & Insights

Nevada Canyon Gold Boosts Lapon Project Stake, Issues Caution

May 30, 2024 — 03:10 am EDT

Nevada Canyon Gold (NGLD) has provided an update.

Nevada Canyon Gold Corp. has expanded its stake in the Lapon Canyon Project by purchasing a 2% net smelter returns royalty from Walker River Resources for $300,000, on top of a previously acquired additional 1% NSR. The company has issued a news release confirming the acquisition, cautioning that the forward-looking statements involved are not assured and subject to risks and uncertainties that could lead to different actual results.

