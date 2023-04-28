Neutronpay Launches Bitcoin Lightning App In Canada, Partners With Ditobanx For Remittances To El Salvador

Neutronpay aims to empower the second largest population of El Salvadorans outside of the country using Lightning and Bitcoin.

Neutronpay, a Bitcoin and Lightning company, has announced the release of its mobile app in Canada. According to the company, Neutronpay aims to provide a fast, secure and low-cost solution for cross-border remittances using Lightning.

The app allows users to send and receive Bitcoin and Lightning payments, and it comes with a range of features, including a Lightning Network explorer, QR code scanner and a customizable address book. It also allows users to exchange Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies for fiat currencies, such as Canadian dollars, and vice versa.

In addition to the release of the app, Neutronpay has announced its first Canadian partnership with DitoBanx, a Bitcoin and Lightning app in El Salvador. The partnership aims to facilitate cross-border remittances between El Salvadorian-Canadians and their families in El Salvador. Neutronpay's Lightning-powered app will allow Canadians to send and receive money to and from DitoBanx instantly and transparently.

"Cross-border remittances over Lightning are truly keeping more money in the hands of the people who need it the most, all while happening instantly and transparently," Neutronpay said in a statement. "We look forward to supporting El Salvadorians and each new community which comes next for us, so stay tuned!"

El Salvador was the first country in the world to adopt Bitcoin as legal tender, and it has been attracting attention from bitcoin companies around the world. According to Neutronpay, Canada has the second largest El Salvadorian community outside the country making it a perfect market for this technology.

