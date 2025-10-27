Neutrogena Recalls Popular Makeup Remover Wipes Over Bacterial Contamination Risk

(RTTNews) - Neutrogena's Makeup Remover Ultra-Soft Cleansing Towelettes, a product of Kenvue (KVUE), have been voluntarily recalled after testing positive for Pluralibacter gergoviae, a bacterium resistant to common preservatives used in cosmetic products.

Manufacturer Kenvue Brands, LLC pulled 1,312 cases of the 50-count, 25-pack wipes after internal testing revealed contamination. The affected lot number is 1835U6325A, and the products were sold in Texas, South Carolina, Georgia, and Florida.

While infections from the bacteria are rare, health experts warn that individuals with weakened immune systems may face serious risks, including respiratory distress, urinary tract or eye infections, sepsis, and other complications.

The company has not provided specific return or refund instructions, but consumers are advised to discontinue use and dispose of the wipes as a precaution.

The FDA's notice and Kenvue's investigation highlight growing scrutiny over hygiene and safety standards in everyday personal care products.

