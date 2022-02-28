Neutral Swiss adopt sanctions against Russia

Contributors
Stephanie Nebehay Reuters
Michael Shields Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/DENIS BALIBOUSE

ZURICH, Feb 28 (Reuters) - Neutral Switzerland will adopt European Union sanctions against Russians involved in Moscow's invasion of Ukraine and freeze their assets, the government said on Monday in a sharp deviation from the Alpine country's traditions.

Swiss President Ignazio Cassis had said on Sunday that it was "very probable" that Switzerland would follow the EU line. L1N2V30FM

(Reporting by Stephanie Nebehay and Michael Shields, editing by Silke Koltrowitz)

