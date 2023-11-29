Neutral Start for Midweek Corn Market

Corn futures are off their overnight lows and looking to start mostly UNCH to fractionally weaker into the weekly EIA ethanol production report. Corn initially worked on a Turnaround Tuesday but faded through the afternoon. Only the September 2024 and later contracts were able to settle higher. Nearby December futures were down by 4 cents, with a 1 ¾ cent loss in March. Technicians pointed out a close below the 100-month moving average with two days remaining in the month. Preliminary open interest sank 51,592 contracts, with December itself down 72,251. Less than 83,000 contracts remain open. The Dec/Dec spread is now 54 ¼ cents. Spot Dec enters deliveries this week, with FND on Thursday.

Estimates ahead of StatsCan’s report show the trade is looking for corn output between 14.8 MMT and 15.1 MMT with 15.0 as the average trade guess. Last year’s corn output was 14.93 MMT, and USDA is currently using 15.3 MMT for Canada’s corn crop.

Dec 23 Corn closed at $4.51 1/2, down 4 cents, currently down 3/4 cent

Nearby Cash was $4.27 3/8, down 3 5/8 cents,

Mar 24 Corn closed at $4.73 1/2, down 1 3/4 cents, currently UNCH

May 24 Corn closed at $4.86, down 3/4 cent, currently UNCH

On the date of publication, Alan Brugler did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

