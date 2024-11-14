Neusoft Education Plans Strategic Rebranding to Neutech

Neusoft Education Technology Co. Limited (HK:9616) has released an update.

Neusoft Education Technology Co. Limited is planning to rebrand itself as Neutech Group Limited, pending shareholder approval and regulatory consent in the Cayman Islands. This proposed name change signifies a strategic shift and could potentially influence investor perception and market positioning. Shareholders will vote on the change at an upcoming extraordinary general meeting.

