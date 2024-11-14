Neusoft Education Plans Name Change and Structural Amendments

Neusoft Education Technology Co. Limited (HK:9616) has released an update.
Neusoft Education Technology Co. Limited is set to hold an extraordinary general meeting to discuss a proposed name change to Neutech Group Limited and amendments to the company’s memorandum and articles of association. These changes, if approved, reflect the company’s strategic direction and corporate restructuring efforts. Stakeholders will have the opportunity to vote on these pivotal resolutions, potentially impacting the company’s future growth and market positioning.
