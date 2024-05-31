Neusoft Education Completes Strategic Acquisition

Neusoft Education Technology Co. Limited (HK:9616) has released an update.

Neusoft Education Technology Co. Limited has completed the acquisition of Neusoft Healthcare Management Co., Ltd., making it an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary and integrating its financial results into the Group’s statements. The deal also involves Neusoft Ruixin acquiring 100% equity in the target and a 70% stake in each of the OPCOs, with new agreements formed for the remaining 30% interest. Following the completion, certain previously connected transactions with two hospitals will no longer be classified as such.

