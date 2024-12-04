Neusoft Education Approves Strategic Changes in EGM

Neusoft Education Technology Co. Limited (HK:9616) has released an update.
Neusoft Education Technology Co. Limited successfully passed all proposed resolutions during their extraordinary general meeting held on December 4, 2024. Shareholders approved significant changes, including a name change to Neutech Group Limited and amendments to their memorandum and articles of association. These strategic steps reflect the company’s evolving identity and governance structure.
