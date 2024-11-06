Neusoft Education Appoints EY as New Auditor

Neusoft Education Technology Co. Limited (HK:9616) has released an update.

Neusoft Education Technology Co. Limited has appointed Ernst & Young as its new auditor, replacing PricewaterhouseCoopers, effective from November 6, 2024. The company’s Audit Committee is confident in EY’s ability to provide high-quality audit services and views the change as beneficial for the company and its shareholders. This transition is not expected to have any material impact on the company’s operations.

For further insights into HK:9616 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.