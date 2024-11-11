Neurotech’s NTI164 Shows Promise in Neurological Treatment

Neurotech International Ltd. (AU:NTI) has released an update.

Neurotech International Ltd’s recent publication in ‘Journal Biomolecules’ highlights the promising benefits of their low-THC cannabis extract, NTI164, in reducing neuroinflammation and protecting neurons. The findings suggest NTI164 offers enhanced therapeutic effects over traditional CBD, making it a strong candidate for treating disorders like Autism and Rett Syndrome. With positive clinical trial outcomes, Neurotech is gaining attention for its innovative approach to pediatric neurological disorders.

