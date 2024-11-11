News & Insights

Stocks

Neurotech’s NTI164 Shows Promise in Neurological Treatment

November 11, 2024 — 08:37 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Neurotech International Ltd. (AU:NTI) has released an update.

Neurotech International Ltd’s recent publication in ‘Journal Biomolecules’ highlights the promising benefits of their low-THC cannabis extract, NTI164, in reducing neuroinflammation and protecting neurons. The findings suggest NTI164 offers enhanced therapeutic effects over traditional CBD, making it a strong candidate for treating disorders like Autism and Rett Syndrome. With positive clinical trial outcomes, Neurotech is gaining attention for its innovative approach to pediatric neurological disorders.

For further insights into AU:NTI stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.